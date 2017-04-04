Leigh set to tone down recruitment ahead of 2018

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Jukes has hinted that Leigh will not be making drastic changes to their squad for the 2018 season.

As of May 1st, players out of contract at the end of the current season are allowed to speak to other clubs, which kick starts the recruitment process for the upcoming season.

Leigh have been one of the most active teams in the market over recent years as they searched for a squad capable of earning them promotion to Super League.

But when asked how important a top eight spot would be in their recruitment plans for next year, Jukes suggested changes to their playing personnel might be more subtle ahead of next season.

“The club has grown and the buy-in to the club is growing too,” Jukes told TotalRL.

“But we’re not looking to tick boxes to sign players, we’re looking to tick boxes because this group of players we have are really committed.

“We’re pleased with how they’ve applied themselves since November, so I’m not looking to go well so we can recruit earlier. We’ve already got 20 signed on for next year and we’ve got some tough decisions to make along the way.”

Leigh suffered back-to-back defeats for the second time this season following their reverse to Widnes, and Jukes admitted he was frustrated his side have not managed to build on the three victories they have picked up so far.

It’s never ending,” Jukes told TotalRL.

“We could have been on more points, but that’s what Super League is about,” he said.

“Being close isn’t quite enough. I’m disappointed we haven’t got more points because with two more wins we’d have been right in the mix. We’ve got to keep striving for that consistency and picking up two points as much as we can and as quick as we can.”