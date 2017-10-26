Leigh land NRL halfback Hutchison

29 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have signed St George Illawarra halfback Drew Hutchison.

The Centurions have beat off interest from Hull Kingston Rovers to secure his services ahead of their return to the second-tier.

Hutchison’s arrival will help fill the void left by Martyn Ridyard, the long-serving halfback who has joined Featherstone Rovers for the 2018 campaign and fellow halfback Josh Drinkwater.

22-year-old Hutchison sat out the majority of 2017 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Although highly rated Down Under, his opportunities at the Dragons looked set to be limited next year following the arrival of Brisbane Broncos halfback Ben Hunt, who will partner England halfback Gareth Widdop next season.

The youngster is keen to play regularly and will get that opportunity at LSV, where he looks set to link up with existing Centurions halfback Ben Reynolds.