Leigh sign Saints duo

Leigh Centurions’ recruitment for 2018 has continued with the acquisition of young duo Ricky Bailey and Jonah Cunningham on one-year loans.

Both players will join up with the Centurions in time for pre-season training in early November, with Cunningham joining father Keiron at the club.

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “Ricky and Jonah are two young and talented individuals with real ambition to go on and achieve big things in the game.

“Both have shown real promise in their development through the Saints system and are at the stage in their careers where they are both ready to push to play first-team football on a regular basis.

“We have been busy in the market and though we always as a club want to develop our own players it is also important to have the assistance of neighbouring clubs.

“When we enquired about these two talented individuals Justin and Mike kindly engaged in an agreement that will ultimately prove to the advantage of all parties. As a club Leigh Centurions has an excellent relationship with Saints and I’d like to thank Justin and Mike for their continued assistance.”