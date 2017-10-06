Leigh snap up Hull FC man Thompson

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have snapped up Hull FC forward Jordan Thompson on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites, scoring 12 tries since joining the club in 2014 from Castleford.

However, he will now add to Leigh’s impressive recruitment drive ahead of next season, which has seen Ben Crooks and Rhys Evans both join the club already, while Jamie Acton, Ben Reynolds and Greg Richards are also on board for 2018.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank Jordan for his time at the club,” Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said.

“He always trained and played as an energiser and played with such energy to help others around him.

“The development of Brad Fash and Masi Matongo has limited Jordan’s playing time this year and I understand that someone at his age needs to be playing regular first-team football.”

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes added: “In recent days the Club has made some uncompromising and heartfelt decisions that have had a significant impact on everybody. Ultimately, however, time doesn’t stand still and we have to re-evaluate things and put the building blocks in place for next year to start to get the Club back to where it belongs.

“Obviously we have had to make tough decisions but that has created opportunities for other people to be a part of the Club’s future.

“I have monitored Jordan closely for a number of years and he has played a lot of games for a top four club. He is ready to go on and achieve a lot more things in his career and has plenty of mileage in his legs.

“Having spoken to Jordan, his hunger and appetite for the game shone through and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Leigh Centurions.

“I’d particularly like to recognise the contribution of (Hull FC head coach) Lee Radford towards securing Jordan’s services. Lee and I have a long friendship and he has been very supportive, particularly during the past few days.”