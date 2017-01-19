Leigh snap up Lachlan Burr

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Australian forward Lachlan Burr on a one-year deal, with a further two-year option.

Burr will join up with his new team-mates with immediate effect having become a free agent following the liquidation of Bradford Bulls.

TotalRL revealed on Thursday morning that the former Gold Coast Titans man hadn’t been offered a new deal by the new owners of Bradford, while a move to Leigh was first reported in last week’s League Express.

Burr, 24, is a former Australian Schoolboy international and had a stint with NRL side Canterbury before joining Gold Coast. He made his NRL debut with the Bulldogs in 2013 and has completed a two-year contract with the Titans.

He is the tenth contracted Bradford Bulls player to sign a deal with another club, with prop Ben Kavanagh set to be the next confirmed departure when he joins Hull Kingston Rovers.

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “It is a difficult situation for Lachlan having made the journey across only to have experienced the difficulties encountered at the Bulls.

“He has a lot of respect for Rohan, which is why he joined Bradford, so once that relationship had no future there he became available to interested parties.

“He is a big, athletic guy who is highly regarded by those players in our Club that know him well; which is always comforting when making a new signing.

“He has been a quality player during his earlier years, representing the Australian Schoolboys and he has youth on his side.

“We made no secret that we felt we needed one more forward to add to the squad and Lachlan adds energy and efficiency. He has a proven track record of sustaining long minutes which is what Jukesy was looking for.

“It is a difficult time for Bradford and I am genuinely pleased they have a future, but as other clubs have done we had to seize the opportunity that was presented to us.”

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “It’s been a long, tough process to get Lachlan finally over the line, especially given the interest he had received following his exit from Bradford.

“I’ve seen firsthand what he is about. Previous coaches and players who have worked alongside Lachlan have also spoken extremely highly of him. I have no doubt at all he will have a big contribution in helping us achieve our goals this year.

“His work ethic is exemplary and with his no-nonsense approach, I’m quite confident he will become a fans’ favourite in no time.

“I’ve made no secret we were in the market for one more player to bolster our pack but it was always about holding our nerve until the right player came along.

“I’m now delighted that Lachlan is that last piece of the jigsaw we sought in that department.”