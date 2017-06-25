Leigh snap up Mortimer

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Cronulla Sharks playmaker Daniel Mortimer on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Mortimer, a former Gold Coast Titans star, joins the club with immediate effect and could be available as early as this week ahead of the club’s clash with Catalans.

The 28-year-old joined the Sharks ahead of the current campaign but found game time hard to come by after the Sharks signed former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro.

“I am really looking forward to getting Daniel over and having him in our squad for a big push at the back end of this year and beyond,” Leigh head coach Neil Jukes said.

“There are lots of players circling the market at the moment but it’s about getting the right ones that fit our bill and with Daniel I believe we have done that. The positions he plays (nine and half back) are areas he has played extremely well at during the pinnacle of his career and with plenty miles left in the legs I expect him to continue with our current players to drive our standards on and off the field as well as adding great experience to an important part of our team.

“His performances from this year and those previous speak for themselves but what was just as comforting was the feedback from trusted players and in particular NRL coaching staff that have worked with Daniel over the years, all saying he is a true professional on and off the field.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “Daniel is another proven quality NRL player with lots of experience at the highest level including grand finals. He is a running pivot with a great kicking game and can also run at nine so is a very versatile player.

“My friend Marwan (Koukash) tipped me up on Daniel and the possibility of getting him over early, so after running it by the coaches Neil and me met Steve Gillis, his agent, whilst he was over for Magic and were able to agree terms, although we had to be patient to get Daniel with the Origin games over in Australia.

“Although we have now started to score some points and looked a bit more threatening in attack, at the time we looked in real need for some quality in the halves so it is interesting now to have increased pressure for those spots with lots of options for Neil to work with.

“Again it is all money but it is not only about ensuring we maintain our Super League status; it is also about improving the squad for next year as I want this Club to become more and more competitive so that over time we can win something. I hope that the fans will appreciate this and come out in numbers to watch Daniel take to the field.”