Leigh stun Salford in regular season finale

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions eased past Salford Red Devils 25-0 to move off the bottom of the table and consign their visitors to a regular season finish outside of the top four.

Salford came into the game as hot favourites but the hosts drew first blood through Greg McNally.

The Centurions then moved into an 18-0 half time lead as Atelea Vea and Samisoni Langi added further scores.

Leigh forced a goal line drop out but that was about as good as it got for either side in the first 20 minutes after the restart as errors began to plague both sides.

Drinkwater kicked a drop goal for the first points of the second half with five minutes remaining before McNally capitalised on a Salford error as Leigh finished with a flurry.

Leigh: 18 Gregg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 3 Ben Crooks, 34 Samisoni Langi, 1 Mitch Brown, 33 Daniel Mortimer, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gareth Hock, 9 Micky Higham, 16 Antoni Maria, 11 Cory Paterson, 17 Atelea Vea, 29 Lachlan Burr; Subs: 13 Harrison Hansen, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Danny Tickle, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: McNally 2, Vea, Langi; Goals: Drinkwater 4.

Salford: 5 Niall Evalds, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sau, 24 Jake Bibby, 29 Todd Carney, 7 Michael Dobson, 10 George Griffin, 9 Logan Tomkins, 26 Daniel Murray, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 15 Ryan Lannon, 12 Weller Hauraki; Subs: 3 Josh Jones, 6 Rob Lui, 14 Lama Tasi, 16 Olsi Krasniqi.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.