Leigh stunned by Toronto on Rowley’s return

Toronto Wolfpack issued a huge statement of intent as they marked their arrival in the Championship with a stunning victory over Leigh Centurions 34-12

Paul Rowley, making his first return to LSV since his departure two years ago, oversaw a superb turnaround as the Wolfpack came from 12-0 behind to beat the recently relegated Centurions.

Harrison Hansen and Matty Dawson-Jones scored early tries for the hosts, but Adam Sidlow and Liam Kay responded to cut the deficit to two by half-time, and the Wolfpack blew away the Leythers in the second-half. Kay completed his hat-trick while former Leigh favourites Ryan Brierley and Cory Paterson completed a superb performance for the Wolfpack.