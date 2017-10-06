Leigh trio set to join Hull Kingston Rovers

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers are closing in on the signings of Glenn Stewart, Atelea Vea and Samisoni Langi from Leigh Centurions.

TotalRL understands the trio are all set to make the move to East Hull for the 2018 season after their contracts became void following Leigh’s relegation to Super League.

The Robins are continuing to strengthen ahead of their return to Super League and Tim Sheens has wasted little time luring three of Leigh’s senior players to KCOM Craven Park for next season.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont hinted that the Robins had signed members of Leigh’s squad on Twitter, and it’s believed the aforementioned trio will be among those making the switch.

Stewart, the former Australia Test international, spent just one year at Leigh after a year in France with Catalans, but is now closing in on another season in Super League.

He will be joined by Tongan international Vea, the 30-year-old who has spent the last four seasons in Super League with London, St Helens and the Centurions.

Vea adds depth to Rovers’ back-row, a key area of recruitment for Sheens ahead of next year.

Finally, 24-year-old Langi leaves the Centurions having only signed for the club in June.

However, the versatile star will make the move from LSV ahead of 2018 after impressing during his short stay with the club.

