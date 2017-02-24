Leigh beat Saints for first Super League victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions are celebrating their first victory of the season with a thrilling 24-16 victory over St Helens in front of over 9,000 spectators.

Leigh got off to a tremendous start, posting three converted tries in the first half by Atelea Vea, Gareth Hock and Jamie Acton, with Ben Reynolds converting all three to give the Centurions an 18-0 lead.

St Helens finally got on the scoreboard with a try from Adam Swift, but Mark Percival couldn’t convert and Leigh went in 18-4 ahead at the interval.

Saints were first on the scoreboard in the second half, with a converted try by James Roby, but they could never get back on level terms, and Leigh skipper Micky Higham, playing his first game, extended their lead back to 14 points with another converted try to rapturous applause.

St Helens replied with a converted try by Alex Walmsley, but they had to accept that the Centurions had thoroughly earned their highly significant victory to get off the mark in Super League

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Green, Paterson, Vea, Hanson; Subs: Pelissier, Tickle, Hopkins, Acton

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Richardson, Amor, Lee, Douglas, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux, Wilkin; Subs: Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles

A full report and photos will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.