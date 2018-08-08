Leigh’s Daniel Mortimer confirms he is leaving the Centurions

Leigh Centurions half-back Daniel Mortimer has confirmed he is leaving the club.

While his departure has not been formally announced by the Centurions just yet, Mortimer took to social media to confirm that he would be leaving Leigh to return to his native Australia.

The Centurions fell just short of a place in the Qualifiers this summer, and will now compete for the Championship Shield – and Mortimer said:

“Time for this Aussie to go home. We have had the best experience with the Leythers and will miss hearing the North Stand on a Sunday arvo! Thank you for having us.”