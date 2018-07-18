Leigh’s Jamie Acton handed seven-match ban by RFL disciplinary panel

Leigh Centurions forward Jamie Acton has been handed a lengthy seven-match ban by the RFL’s disciplinary panel.

Acton was handed the punishment after pleading guilty to a Grade E charge of intentional striking with the elbow during their recent Championship match against Batley Bulldogs.

It means he will miss their final two games of the regular-season – and if Leigh make the Qualifiers, he will not be able to return until their final two games in their quest to return to Super League at the first attempt.

Incidentally, it is almost a year to the day since Acton was handed a similarly-lengthy ban; in July 2017, Acton was suspended for nine games after admitting a charge of “other contrary behaviour” during Leigh’s loss to Catalans.

That came when Acton was involved in an incident with Catalans forward Greg Bird, and despite challenging the grading, was banned for nine games.

Leigh realistically must win their final two Championship games to stand any chance of making the top four and the Qualifiers later this summer.