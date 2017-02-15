Lenagan insists Super League has to earn the right to more WCS games

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan has insisted that Super League has to earn the right to see the World Club Series back up to at least a three-game competition ahead of the third edition of the competition this weekend.

Super League sides are yet to win a game from six attempts since the competition was expanded at the start of 2015, with two 3-0 whitewashes for the NRL.

A lack of interest from Australian sides to come over and compete this year meant only two teams – Brisbane and NRL champions Cronulla – have travelled to face Warrington and Wigan respectively.

And Lenagan insisted on Tuesday that, ahead of Wigan’s World Club Challenge match against the Sharks this weekend, Super League has to show it can hold its own against their Australian counterparts.

“I think we have to earn the right to play more games. The fact that we have lost six in a row is our fault, it is not the NRL’s fault,” he said.

“What is the point of expanding something that has not been successful? In that respect I am pleased it is only back to two games.

Lenagan also echoed comments from senior Wigan players who said that they are representing Super League as a whole this weekend – and said that it is about time an English side chalked up a win.

“The pull of the big teams in Australia is very strong but we have got to win first and that is Wigan’s objective on Sunday.

“It is time we won it. Sunday is important, it is crucial for us to measure how we have improved.

“There would absolutely be more appetite for this competition if we win this weekend which is why Sunday is so important.”