Leon Pryce announces retirement from Rugby League

Leon Pryce, one of the most decorated players of the Super League era, has announced his retirement, aged 35.

The former St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC star had returned to Bradford Bulls this year, having started his career with the club.

But he has cut short his playing days, after confirming on his social media that he has called it a day.

He finishes his career having won twelve major trophies. His trophy cabinet includes four Super League titles, five Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge triumphs.

Alongside his achievements as part of a team, individually he is one of only three players in the modern era to win both the Harry Sunderland and Lance Todd Trophy, with only Paul Wellens and Kevin Sinfield also doing the same.

Internationally, he represented both England and Great Britain and was a part of the final Lions side to defeat Australia in 2006.

He started his career at the Bulls, making his debut in 1998 and made his first England appearance just a year later.

In 2006 he joined St Helens, where he won the Challenge Cup three times along with success in the 2006 Grand Final and the World Club Challenge a year later.

He subsequently spent three years with Catalans, before joining Hull FC in 2015, where he won his final major trophy in the 2016 Challenge Cup Final.

Pryce decided he would end his career with the Bulls and was the first player to re-sign for the club after their liquidation, but the Bulls remain bottom of the Championship and still on minus points at the halfway stage of the year.

His final game came in the defeat to London last week.