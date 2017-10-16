Leon Pryce named new head coach of Workington

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Great Britain halfback and Super League legend Leon Pryce is the surprise appointment as head coach of League One club Workington Town.

The 36-year-old, who had one of the most glittering and illustrious playing careers of the modern era, has signed a two-year deal at Derwent Park, where he will succeed Dave Clark.

League Express understands Pryce will spend several days a week in Cumbria in order to help the transition into his first coaching role since retiring as a player earlier this season.

“It’s a great move for me and it’s good to get a chance in coaching,” Pryce told League Express.

“It’s maybe a little sooner than what I expected, to get my first coaching job, but I think it’s the right opportunity for me. It’s a good level for me to start at too and a good club in Workington.”

Read the full story in League Express, available in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.