Leroy Cudjoe likely to miss England’s game against Samoa

Huddersfield captain Leroy Cudjoe looks likely to miss out on selection for England’s game against Samoa next month.

Cudjoe has been struggling with a knee injury which has kept him out of action for the past few weeks at club level. And with England set to name their squad for the game in Sydney on Monday, Stone has admitted it could well come too soon for the centre.

“He’s unlikely, I’d suggest, on the back of where he’s at,” Stone said. “It’s getting close now, that May Test, and I think Leroy would be unlikely for that particular team at this time.

“His knee is not great. He’s seeing the consultant; he’s got another scan on Friday and we’ll know a bit more then. It might be a bit of cortisone or we might just do nothing – we’re not sure, because it hasn’t been responding to the usual treatment.”

Stone also revealed that forward Tom Symonds is also struggling with a knee complaint.

He said: “Tom is off to see a consultant, he’s hurt his knee again. He’s had one consultancy and he’s looking for another opinion. He’s got to be assessed as to whether he needs surgery or whether he can play through it.”

Stone is hopeful of welcoming back Dale Ferguson for Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie against Swinton – while he also revealed that half-back Ryan Brierley will come into the fold with Danny Brough suspended.

“Ryan Brierley will come in on Sunday. I know he hasn’t played for a while but he gets his opportunity and we’ve had a bit of a chat.”