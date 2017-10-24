Leuluai at hooker for Kiwis
New Zealand have named Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai at hooker for their World Cup opener with Samoa.
Leuluai, who has spent the vast majority of his career in the halves, with instead play alongside Kodi Nikorima and Shaun Johnson.
Adam Blair will captain the side with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jordan Rapana feature in the backs.
Meanwhile, Castleford halfback Ben Roberts will start for Samoa, who are captained by former Hull FC forward Frank Pritchard. New Leigh signing Peter Mata’utia starts on the wing for the Samoans.
NEW ZEALAND
1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK
2 Dallin WATENE ZELEZNIAK
3 Gerard BEALE
4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI
5 Jordan RAPANA
6 Kodi NIKORIMA
7 Shaun JOHNSON
8 Martin TAUPAU
9 Thomas LEULUAI
10 Adam BLAIR (c)
11 Kenny BROMWICH
12 Joseph TAPINE
13 Simon MANNERING
14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
15 Russell PACKER
16 Isaac LIU
17 Danny LEVI
18 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES
19 Peta HIKU
20 Te Maire MARTIN
21 Addin FONUA-BLAKE
SAMOA
1 Young TONUMAIPEA
2 Peter MATA’UTIA
3 Timoteo LAFAI
4 Joseph LEILUA
5 Ken MAUMALO
6 Joseph PAULO
7 Ben ROBERTS
8 Junior PAULO
9 Jazz TEVAGA
10 Sam LISONE
11 Joshua PAPALII
12 Frank PRITCHARD (c)
13 Leeson AH MAU
14 Pita GODINET
15 Herman ESE’ESE
16 Suaia MATAGI
17 Bunty AFOA
18 Zane MUSGROVE
19 Ricky LEUTELE
20 Frank WINTERSTEIN
21 Fa’amanu BROWN