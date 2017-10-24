Leuluai at hooker for Kiwis

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Zealand have named Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai at hooker for their World Cup opener with Samoa.

Leuluai, who has spent the vast majority of his career in the halves, with instead play alongside Kodi Nikorima and Shaun Johnson.

Adam Blair will captain the side with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jordan Rapana feature in the backs.

Meanwhile, Castleford halfback Ben Roberts will start for Samoa, who are captained by former Hull FC forward Frank Pritchard. New Leigh signing Peter Mata’utia starts on the wing for the Samoans.

NEW ZEALAND

1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK

2 Dallin WATENE ZELEZNIAK

3 Gerard BEALE

4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI

5 Jordan RAPANA

6 Kodi NIKORIMA

7 Shaun JOHNSON

8 Martin TAUPAU

9 Thomas LEULUAI

10 Adam BLAIR (c)

11 Kenny BROMWICH

12 Joseph TAPINE

13 Simon MANNERING

14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 Russell PACKER

16 Isaac LIU

17 Danny LEVI

18 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES

19 Peta HIKU

20 Te Maire MARTIN

21 Addin FONUA-BLAKE

SAMOA

1 Young TONUMAIPEA

2 Peter MATA’UTIA

3 Timoteo LAFAI

4 Joseph LEILUA

5 Ken MAUMALO

6 Joseph PAULO

7 Ben ROBERTS

8 Junior PAULO

9 Jazz TEVAGA

10 Sam LISONE

11 Joshua PAPALII

12 Frank PRITCHARD (c)

13 Leeson AH MAU

14 Pita GODINET

15 Herman ESE’ESE

16 Suaia MATAGI

17 Bunty AFOA

18 Zane MUSGROVE

19 Ricky LEUTELE

20 Frank WINTERSTEIN

21 Fa’amanu BROWN