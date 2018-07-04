Liam Finn adamant he wants to play on in 2019 – and says he wants it to be with Wakefield

Wakefield half-back Liam Finn has insisted he wants to play on next year – and he is still hopeful it will be with Trinity.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires with Wakefield at the end of this season, and he is yet to agree terms on a deal for 2019.

However, Finn insisted to League Express that he has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon: and he remains optimistic there will be a part for him to play in 2019.

“I want to play on,” he said. “I’m not sure how thats going to go or what the club’s plans are, but I’ve let them know where I stand and how I feel.

“To be fair to them, they’ve spoke to me about their plans going forward and I hope there is a role for me. It’s down to me, Chezzy and Michael Carter to iron out whether I add any value to the squad. I’m sure we can agree to that.”

Finn returned to the Wakefield side on Friday night for their narrow defeat to league leaders St Helens – and he admits that in patches, Trinity were architects of their own downfall.

He said: “We gave ourselves a bit too much to do and while we were unfortunate to be so far behind at half-time, there were a couple of unlucky efforts for us.

“(Ben) Barba kicks the ball out of James Batchelor’s hands and how that isn’t punished, I don’t know. We got some good ball but undid that good work by dropping the ball early – if you’re coming to the league leaders, you cant afford to do that.”

Trinity now face Catalans in a game on Saturday which all-but seal their place in the top eight – and Finn is hopeful that the sooner Wakefield ensure they will not be in the Qualifiers, the sooner they can begin to express themselves.

He said: “It’s human nature to look at what’s coming up underneath you and everyone from sixth down to ten is looking around them. As much as you think it shouldn’t, it does put you on edge and you can see it in the teams in there, they’re playing edgy. The ones who’ve secured their place in the Super 8s, they’re the ones who do express themselves.”