Liam Finn keen to remain with Wakefield in 2018

Wakefield Trinity halfback Liam Finn has revealed he would like to remain at the club beyond this season.

Finn signed for Trinity on a two-year deal at the end of 2015 after joining from local rivals Castleford, with that contract up at the end of this season.

The Ireland international was actually the subject of an approach from Championship side Dewsbury about becoming their new player-coach last week, but Trinity rejected the approach almost instantly, as they are not prepared to let Finn walk away from his playing contract.

And while the 33-year-old told League Express that he doesn’t feel any need for negotiations about a new deal to start just yet, he hinted that he would like to remain with Trinity next season if possible.

“I’m not really thinking about it yet because I just don’t think I’ve played enough to be worrying over it,” Finn said. “I don’t think I’m warranting going and knocking on Michael Carter’s door yet, but I haven’t planned on finishing any time soon.

“Hopefully I can carry on playing at this club because I’m enjoying myself and I feel like I’m contributing in a positive way. Hopefully that can continue beyond this season. I just want to be playing so well that Chris (Chester) can’t keep me out of the team.”

Finn insisted that playing well for Trinity in a new-look spine is his first priority, but he admitted that taking some good form into this year’s World Cup – where he is expected to captain Ireland – would be a bonus.

He said: “It’d be lovely to go into the World Cup in some sort of form. There’s preparation for the tournament going on behind the scenes, even though it’s a long way away, but I’m trying to keep it out of my mind at the moment.”

Finn played every game alongside Jacob Miller in the Wakefield halves last year, but he has been involved in more of a rotation policy this season alongside new recruit Sam Williams. And the halfback insisted that it will take more than a few weeks for those partnerships to hit top form, despite their victory in Perpignan against the Catalans Dragons on Saturday. “

We’re still working out how things are going to go between the three of us, then there’s Kyle Wood at nine too and someone has to slot in and help Woody out there, because it’s a lot of work to go through.

“It’s going to take more than a few weeks to sort it out; me and Milky played every week last year and throwing Sam in adds that extra bit of competition. It’s good for us all.”