Lilley pens new Leeds extension

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jordan Lilley has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The 20-year-old, who was recalled by the club from his loan spell at Bradford last week, will remain with the Rhinos until the end of the 2020 season.

He made his debut in 2015 and made 24 appearances for the club last season.

“Leeds is my home town club and when I was growing up it was where I always wanted to play,” he said.

“When I got my opportunity to sign the new deal I grabbed it with both hands. The three-year deal gives me some security and hopefully I can continue to build as a player and secure a regular place in the team, working every week to improve myself.

“The last couple of years have been a big learning experience for me. I have learned new things especially over at Bradford where I have had more of a leadership role and that has taught me what I need to improve in my personal game too.

“We want to try and create a new generation of young players who have come through the system together. I am a long way off where I want to be and I am learning every week from the senior players at the club.”

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott added: “Jordan has worked hard at Bradford this season with Geoff Toovey and developed his game this season. He is still only 20 years old so there is a long way to go in his career but if he continues to apply himself, the opportunities will be there for him.

“He is passionate about the Rhinos having supported the team since childhood and I know this new contract means a great deal to him.

“Importantly for us as a club, it also demonstrates to other young players that the rewards are there for them if they work hard and achieve with the Rhinos.”