Lingard earns contract extension at Keighley

Keighley Cougars have triggered a 12-month contract extension to head coach Craig Lingard’s contract.

Lingard was appointed as the club’s coach on a two-year deal in 2017 with the option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months.

In his first year, the Cougars finished seventh in League 1, while he guided his side to a draw against Toronto.

His expansive brand of rugby has been taken to kindly at Cougar Park while he has also promoted a number of players to the club’s first grade after impressing at reserve level.

Lingard will now remain at the club until the end of 2019.