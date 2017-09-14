LISTEN: The League Express Podcast – Episode 3 (14th September)

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The League Express Podcast is back!

Aaron and Matt are back for another week to discuss all the big topics in the world of rugby league. This week, the guys are talking about:

Matt’s back from his trip to Toronto – he gives us the inside track on the Wolfpack’s promotion party and whether the Canadians actually have a future in the sport.

Warrington coach Tony Smith will leave his role at the end of the season – was it the right move? We discuss his impending departure, as well as running the rule over some potential candidates.

Should the Wolves head to Australia or look to England? Matt throws forward a couple of interesting selections for fans to ponder over..

There’s an in-depth look at Hull KR’s promotion to Super League – and some very high praise indeed from the lads for how Rovers have gone about their business this year.

There’s a look at whether Luke Gale’s appendix surgery could yet have further ramifications beyond Castleford.

Plus a whole lot more. What’s more, you can subscribe on iTunes to have the podcast delivered to your smart device every week. To do that, click here.