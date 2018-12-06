Lodge signs for two more years with Brisbane

Brisbane Broncos prop forward Matt Lodge has signed a new two-year deal with Brisbane Broncos after the club gave him a second chance in 2018.

Lodge was the subject of controversy when a video surfaced that showed him beating up a random man, in New York, but after a ban from the gamewas over Brisbane stepped in, and so far he has repaid the Broncos’ faith with some excellent performances.

“It’s good to have some stability. I’ve made the decision to stay up in Brisbane and I’m happy with that decision, looking to put in some work with the group that we’ve got coming through to achieve what we all want,” Lodge said.

“I’ll always respect Wayne for giving me the chance to come back, but we’re moving on now and we’ve got a new coach in Seibs (Anthony Seibold). Training has changed and we’re all on board with that; we’re excited at what the future holds.

“It is something I have worked towards for a long time.

“I took the coaching situation out of it. Brisbane have got behind me, the fans and members. Everyone from the top of the club down has helped me out a lot and I took that all into account. I believe that once you have had nothing you appreciate everything that comes your way.”

Lodge’s re-signing follows Corey Oates’ signature and Tevita Pangai Jnr is expected to follow suit in the coming days.