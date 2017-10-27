Łódź and Piotrków to contest first Polish Grand Final this Sunday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Łódź Magpies and Piotrków Wolfpack will contest the inaugural Polish Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday, at the PCS Stadium in the District Sports Center in Bełchatów (29 October, kick off midday).

The match will see the culmination of the first-ever Polish Rugby League Championship, which has involved five clubs competing in four qualifying tournaments over the past two months, with the finalists determined by points accumulated over the four matches. The other three clubs taking part were Tomaszów Wild Bears, Sparta Brzeziny and Łódź Builders.

Polska Rugby XIII chairman Lucasz Lucka said: “Rugby League is a new sport in our country. This season is the first time an official Polish championship has taken place in this format, and history is about to be made by crowning the first Polska Rugby XIII Champions.

“Credit must go to the volunteers of the five clubs who have taken part. It’s not an easy task establishing clubs, in a new sport, and the whole of the Polish Rugby League community should be proud of what they have achieved.”