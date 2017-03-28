Lomax returns for Saints as Salford lose Sa’u

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jonny Lomax has been named in St Helens’ 19-man squad to face Salford.

The England fullback has missed the last four matches with a knee injury but is set to return to the fold when Saints travel to face the in-form Red Devils on Thursday.

He is among three changes to the 19-man squad, with Lomax, Morgan Knowles and Matty Fleming being included instead of Adam Swift, Greg Richards and Jack Ashworth.

Meanwhile, Salford have suffered a blow ahead of the game, with Junior Sa’u not named in the 19-man squad.

The centre left the field during the club’s 46-10 win over Widnes with a leg injury, and has not recovered in time for the clash with Keiron Cunningham’s side.

Jake Bibby replaces him in the squad in the only change made by Ian Watson.

Saints’ 19-man squad to face Salford: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 21. Jack Owens, 22. Matty Fleming, 36. Zeb Taia.

Salford’s 19-man squad to face Saints: 1. Gareth O’Brien, 2. Justin Carney, 3. Josh Jones, 6. Robert Lui, 7. Michael Dobson, 8. Craig Kopczak, 9. Logan Tomkins, 10. George Griffin, 11. Ben Murdoch Masila, 13. Mark Flanagan, 14. Lama Tasi, 16. Olsi Krasniqi, 17. Adam Walne, 20. Kristian Brining, 21. Gregory Johnson, 22. Kris Welham, 23. Lee Mossop, 24. Jake Bibby, 29. Todd Carney.