Lomax earns central contract after signing new deal with St Helens

Jonny Lomax has eased doubt over his St Helens future by signing a new two-year deal and joined a growing list of players centrally contracted to the RFL.

The 26-year-old has agreed a deal that will keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of Season 2019.

“Jonny is a classy player and I’m delighted he has committed his future to us,” Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said. “He is integral to the squad and not only offers us versatility and quality but is an example to the younger players coming through the system.”

He cemented his place in the first team squad during the 2011 season and has gone on to make 147 appearances for the club, scoring 468 points, while his form last year earned him a place in England’s 2016 Four Nations squad, after being selected in the ETS, is expected to feature in this year’s World Cup.

Jonny added: “I am more than happy to sign this contract. I have grown up loving and supporting the club. At heart I am a fan of the Saints and want the best for the club in every way possible.

“I am delighted and hopefully I can do some good things over the next two years.

“I was aware that there was other interest in me but the club is always at the centre of my heart and has supported me through long periods of injury in recent years. I am delighted and made up to remain here.”