London ace makes 100th consecutive appearance

London Broncos ace Rhys Williams has been rewarded by the club – after making 100 consecutive appearances.

The Wales international hit the remarkable milestone on Sunday as the Broncos continued their fine start to the season by destroying Batley Bulldogs.

London recognised his accomplishment with a special shirt with the number 100 on the back and he celebrated the occasion with two tries, taking his tally for the year to four after five games.

When asked about the secret to his success, he said: “It’s hard to put your finger on it, to be honest.

“Obviously getting a bit older you become a lot stronger as a person. I have always been strong in the gym and that has helped. When it comes to Pre-hab exercises you become more diligent and more focused on what it is your body needs. Playing on the wing helps but I will be honest there were weeks when I probably shouldn’t have played when ill or slightly under 100% fit but you grit your teeth and get on with it. At the end of the day it’s my job and its one that I love doing.

“It means an awful lot to me and it’s something that I am very proud of. Coming here I just wanted to play week in week out but to hit the 100 on the bounce is a huge achievement and it’s an amazing feeling to finally get there. I have to say thank you to everyone at Broncos for getting me to this point and to the fans for cheering us on for those 100 games. Here’s to the next 100.”