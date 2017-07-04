London Broncos sign French international hooker

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos have completed the signing of former Hull Kingston Rovers hooker John Boudebza.

The 27-year-old has joined the club for the remainder of the season having initially joined Toulon after he was released by the Robins following their relegation to the Championship.

He made 30 Super League appearances over two seasons with the club and played in the 2015 Challenge Cup final.

“It was a great opportunity for me,” Boudebza said.

“London is a great club, with great players and staff. They want to be in Super League, and I wanted to be a part of that challenge.

“The Championship is a tough competition, but I think Hull KR and London are ready for the step up. I think London could make it back to the highest level, and I want to be a part of that going in to the Middle 8s, and after that – who knows.

“I hope I can bring some more Super League experience to the squad, and help the team achieve our goal. My ambitions here are to play as soon as I can, and as well as I can. Hopefully I can bring some excitement and energy at this point in the season.”

Andrew Henderson added: “John’s an established player, and he’ll bring some value to the team – he’s a French international and he’s spent a couple of seasons in Super League recently, so he knows that level of football.

“He’s an exciting talent – he’ll give you some zip around the dummy half area, and he’s a threat in attack. Defensively, he can handle himself in the middle as well.

“He’s a welcome and quality addition, and I think he’ll help take this group forward.”