London out-class Fev in top four battle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos moved level on points with Featherstone Rovers as they dismantled their top four rivals in a 42-16 victory.

Andrew Henderson’s side put in an excuisite display to win the first of two key fixtures in the hunt for a place in the Qualiiers, while Featherstone had no answer to London’s quality.

A 14-0 half-time lead was established following Jarrod Sammut and Rhys Williams tries, along with a Kieran Dixon penalty.

John Davies’ try in the 47th minute offered Featherstone hope, but Andy Ackers and Alex Walker both scored to increase the gap between the teams.

Scott Turner and Davies scored for Fev to give them a chance of a comeback, but Barthau and Dixon scored further tries to wrap up an excellent evening for London.

Broncos: Walker, Williams, Kear, Channing, Dixon, Sammut, Barthau, Evans, Cunningham, Ioane, Harrison, Pitts, Offerdahl. Subs: Ackers, Garside, Roqica, Bienek.

Rovers: Hardman, Briscoe, Taulapapa, Walton, Turner, Thackeray, Aston, Moore, Carlile, Cooper, Mariano, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Wildie, Griffin, Tagg, Ormondroyd.