London end Toulouse’s unbeaten run

The race for the top four took another twist as London ended their poor form with an impressive 30-16 victory over Toulouse.

Toulouse entered the game on the back of five consecutive victories, while Andrew Henderson’s side had won just once in their last five encounters.

But the Broncos were impressive and took a 26th-minute lead through Jay Pitts before French halfback William Barthau scored soon after.

Toulouse would overturn that deficit with tries through Gavin Marguerite and Mourad Kriouache before half-time cutting the deficit to two points before Mark Kheirallah scored after the break.

But London would not be denied, and two tries through Rhys Williams and one from Matt Davis secured a big victory for London.

