London to face Toronto under lights

London Broncos‘ Challenge Cup home tie with Toronto Wolfpack will be played on Friday 17 March, at 8pm at Trailfinders Sports Club.

The will be a landmark game for both clubs – it’s the first time the two have ever met, and the Broncos will be the first Championship side that the Wolfpack has faced.

Round four Challenge Cup ties are to be played the weekend of 18-19 March, and, due to pitch availability at Trailfinders Sports Club, London’s transatlantic game will be played under the Friday night lights in Ealing.

“It’s an absolutely brilliant tie, from our point of view,” commented Broncos head coach, Andrew Henderson.

“In an increasingly important time of growing the game both nationally and internationally – an opposition we’ve never faced, in one of the greatest cities in the world, played by two clubs who aren’t from the Rugby League heartlands. What more could you ask for?

“As a team, they’re a very strong squad – they’ve got some very capable players, and a good leader in Paul Rowley. It has all the ingredients to make for a cracking game.

“Due to pitch availability, we’ll play on the Friday night, and I’d encourage everyone to get behind this brilliant spectacle.”