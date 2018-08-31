London hand new deals to Kieran Dixon and Eddie Battye

London have confirmed that homegrown product Kieran Dixon and in-form prop Eddie Battye will remain with the Broncos in 2019 after both agreeing new deals.

Both Dixon and Battye have committed their futures to London for next season, with Dixon entering a third season back with Danny Ward’s side since returning to the capital from Hull Kingston Rovers.

Battye joined London in 2015 and has made nearly 70 appearances for the club. This year, however, he has emerged as one of the leading front-rowers in the Championship.

“We are really pleased that Eddie has signed a contract extension for the 2019 season,” Broncos coach Danny Ward said.

“He has worked hard on improving his game and been one of our standout forwards of the campaign so far. Dicko is a London lad, a product of our Academy and it is great to see him commit to the Broncos for two more years.

“He has been in good form this year and come up with some big plays for the team. We have had a pretty good season so far on the field and we are committed to keep moving forward as a club and get better.”

“We are delighted to have secured the signatures of both Kieran and Eddie,” Broncos owner David Hughes said. “They have both really stepped up this season and brought something new to the team.

“I look forward to seeing them both continue their careers here and show what great players they are.”

“I am very happy to have been given the chance to continue representing this club again,” Dixon added. “I hope that I can carry on the form from this year and last and push on into 2019.”

“I am really happy to be staying here at London for one more year,” Battye said. “I am enjoying my rugby more than ever at the moment and hope that I can carry that form into the rest of the season and beyond.”