London hit out at Ackers following Toronto switch

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London Broncos chairman David Hughes has criticised Andy Ackers following his move to Toronto.

The Broncos claim granted the hooker an early release from his contract after he informed club officials of his wish to return closer to home due to homesickness.

His request was accepted by the club last week, however the 24-year-old has now joined Toronto Wolfpack, who will spend a quarter of the year over 3,000 miles away.

Ackers’ move to Toronto comes as a further blow to the Broncos, who will likely be competing with the Wolfpack near the top of the Championship table next season.

“It is hugely disappointing for the club that we have done what we perceive to be the right and gracious thing – allowing a young homesick player to go home and live nearer to his family – to have it essentially thrown back in our faces,” said club chairman David Hughes.

“The London Broncos coaching staff have spent a great deal of time and effort in developing Ackers into one of our stronger players, and he now leaves a better player than when he arrived. His departure is a big loss to our squad.

“We will certainly not hold any player in London against his will, and can understand only too well that family comes first, but will not hide the fact that club is dissatisfied with the outcome of granting this early release.”

Ackers become the club’s latest signing on Sunday, after the Wolfpack confirmed his arrival alongside that of Warrington ace Joe Westerman.