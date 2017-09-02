London push Warrington desperately close

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves overcame a massive scare at London Broncos to all-but secure their Super League status with a 40-38 win.

Quickfire tries from Kieran Dixon, Andy Ackers and Jarrod Sammut saw London race into the lead in the opening 15 minutes.

Tom Lineham got Warrington onto the board before George King brought them back to within a score on the brink of half time.

Peta Hiku put Wire ahead early in the second half before Kevin Brown, Dec Patton and Ben Westwood put the visitors 20-points ahead.

Brown’s second look to have sealed a comfortable win after Sammut pulled one back but the London half-back completed his hat-trick before Ackers and Dixon ensured of a nervy finish.

London: 24 Alex Walker, 2 Rhys Williams, 1 Elliot Kear, 19 Api Pewhairangi, 5 Kieran Dixon, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 7 William Barthau, 10 Eddie Battye, 14 Andy Ackers, 10 Mark Ioane, 23 Matthew Gee, 13 Jay Pitts, 22 Matt Davis; Subs: 8 Tom Spencer, 9 James Cunningham, 12 Matthew Garside, 18 Ben Evans.

Tries: Dixon 2, Ackers 2, Sammut 3; Goals: Sammut 5.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 35 Peta Hiku, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 22 Dec Patton, 6 Kevin Brown, 8 Chris Hill, 27 Morgan Smith, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 7 Kurt Gidley, 16 George King, 18 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin.

Tries: Lineham, King, Hiku, Brown 2, Patton, Westwood; Goals: Patton 6.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.