London want to be beat the best, not just compete with them, says Henderson

London coach Andrew Henderson has insisted his side are not just comfortable competing with the best sides ahead of Sunday’s huge Championship clash with Hull KR: they want to beat the best, too.

It is first versus second in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash in which victory would keep London’s hopes alive of finishing top ahead of the Qualifiers.

The Broncos are currently on a ten-game winning streak, and Henderson says his side are not heading to Hull to make up the numbers.

“There is no way this group is going to be satisfied competing with the best – they want to beat the best and be the best,” he told TotalRL.

“We’re not stupid, we know that this week we won’t have been tested like before during this boy. But the boys know they’ll have to produce probably their best performance of the season to get a result.

“But we’re excited for the challenge – there’s no expectation on the lads and no pressure on them. Everyone is expecting them to get the result.”

Henderson also admits that the opportunity to face a top side ahead of the Qualifiers is ideal preparation for their promotion push back into Super League.

He does, however, conceded that first place is probably beyond his side as they look to secure a top-two spot and, perhaps crucially, an extra home game in the Qualifiers as they launch their bid for promotion in the summer.

He said: “The reality is that regardless of the outcome this week, Hull KR have got top spot. But this will convince the players they can beat the best in the Championship and it will be great for us ahead of the Qualifiers and that competition. We’ll learn a lot more about where we are at the moment, that’s for sure.”

