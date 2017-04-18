Long says Grace has taken his chance after more heroics

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens interim coach Sean Long insists that young winger Regan Grace has taken the opportunity handed to him after a dream start to life as a Super League player.

Grace scored his second try in two appearances on Monday, with the latest the match-winner as the Saints beat league leaders Castleford 26-22.

And Long said he was delighted to see the former Ospreys junior become the latest product of the Saints’ Academy to shine on the big stage.

“Regan was good,” he said.

“He’s been working really hard and has pace to burn but has a lot to learn. He’s taking his chance very well and he wants to work – and that’s a sign of a good player.

“Every young kid thinks he’s ready and we’ve give Regan a chance – and he’s taken it.”

Long also said he was delighted to see the Saints pick up their first victory since the sacking of Keiron Cunningham last week.

“I’m really pleased with the effort and energy. The boys turned up and it was a short turnaround following the Good Friday game against Wigan. We found a way to win and Cas are a class team and to beat them is pleasing. I thought we could have closed this game out a bit easier but I can’t fault the boys’ effort, it was unreal.”