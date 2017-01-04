Long-serving Steve Nield could return from lengthy absence on Sunday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham’s Steve Nield could be set to feature in a rugby league game for the first time in over 18 months this coming Sunday.

Nield was seriously injured during Oldham’s game against Keighley during their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2015, picking up the blow back in May of that year.

Nield underwent a complete knee reconstruction and although he wasn’t signed for the 2016 Championship season, he still helped Scott Naylor out on matchdays.

And now, Nield could be set to make his first appearance since that fateful day in Oldham’s game against Swinton on Sunday.

“Steve always wanted to do his rehab with us and to keep involved with the club and we were, and are, equally keen to help him all we can,” said Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton.

Oldham coach Scott Naylor said: “Before we can fully determine what level Steve is at after such a long time out of the game (19 months) we need to look at him in action. He will feature in the friendlies and then we will decide what we consider to be in Steve’s best interests; whether he will go out on loan or stay with us.”