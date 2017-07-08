Losing start for UK Armed Forces in World Cup
The UK Armed Forces slipped to a 40-20 reverse against Fiji on the first day of the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney.
The side faces a difficult task in getting off the mark in tomorrow’s fixture with Australia, the host country having accounted for New Zealand 64-8 yesterday.
Full reports will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.
Results
Friday 7 July 2017
Australia 64 New Zealand 8
Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20
Fixtures
Sunday 9 July
Australia v UK Armed Forces
Fiji v New Zealand
Wednesday 12 July
Australia v Fiji
New Zealand v UK Armed Forces
Sunday 16 July
Final (first v second)
