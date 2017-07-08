Losing start for UK Armed Forces in World Cup

The UK Armed Forces slipped to a 40-20 reverse against Fiji on the first day of the Armed Forces World Cup in Sydney.

The side faces a difficult task in getting off the mark in tomorrow’s fixture with Australia, the host country having accounted for New Zealand 64-8 yesterday.

Full reports will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Results

Friday 7 July 2017

Australia 64 New Zealand 8

Fiji 40 UK Armed Forces 20

Fixtures

Sunday 9 July

Australia v UK Armed Forces

Fiji v New Zealand

Wednesday 12 July

Australia v Fiji

New Zealand v UK Armed Forces

Sunday 16 July

Final (first v second)

 

