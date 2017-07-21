Losing starts for Home Nations in Wheelchair World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England, Scotland and Wales suffered defeats on the opening day of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, which is being staged in France.

Results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Fixtures

Saturday 22 July

France v Australia

Spain v Italy

Wales v England

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Monday 24 July

Scotland v Spain

France v Wales

Australia v England

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Tuesday 25 July

Finals – games one and two (at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)

Wednesday 26 July

Finals – games three and four (at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)

Thursday 27 July

Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)

Friday 28 July

World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)