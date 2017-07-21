Losing starts for Home Nations in Wheelchair World Cup
England, Scotland and Wales suffered defeats on the opening day of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, which is being staged in France.
Results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Fixtures
Saturday 22 July
France v Australia
Spain v Italy
Wales v England
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Monday 24 July
Scotland v Spain
France v Wales
Australia v England
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Tuesday 25 July
Finals – games one and two (at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)
Wednesday 26 July
Finals – games three and four (at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)
Thursday 27 July
Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)
Friday 28 July
World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)
