Luke Gale becomes new Rugby League World columnist

Rugby League World has completed the coup of signing England and Castleford halfback, Luke Gale as its new columnist.

The 2017 Man of Steel winner and three-time Albert Goldthorpe Medal recipient has joined the Rugby League World team as part of the magazine’s growing repertoire of bespoke content, available every month.

Luke will provide exclusive insight into his rehabilitation from the ruptured Achilles injury he suffered in pre-season, along with sharing his views on other aspects of the game.

His first column is in the new edition of Rugby League World, which is available online now and in stores from Friday, February 22nd

“As one door shuts another one opens,” said Gale. “I may not be playing rugby, but I’ve been able to take on the ambassador role for the World Cup, which recently saw me speak during half-time of the Newcastle and Manchester City game. I’ve also taken on a bit of work with Sky, and have the opportunity to write this article every month, which I am really looking forward to.”

Matt Shaw, Rugby League World’s Editor-In-Chief added: “Needless to say we are delighted to have Luke on board. He is one of the best players in world rugby and one of the most recognisable in the game, given his involvement in the sport’s biggest fixtures over the last few years.

“We have a product that provides content like nobody else’s, and Luke will add to that with his experiences of rehabilitation. We all know that the road to recovery is gruelling, but Luke will provide access into the real strains and rigours of overcoming such a serious injury.”

Read Luke’s new column now by downloading the online edition of Rugby League World at www.totalrl.com/rlw