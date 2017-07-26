Luke Gale now odds-on favourite to win the 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award
Castleford and England scrum-half Luke Gale has been installed as the overwhelming favourite to become the 2017 Man of Steel.
Gale is ahead of two of his Tigers team-mates in the outright betting to win the award with leading bookmaker Betway, with Gale priced at 4/7.
Just behind him are the competition’s leading try-scorer, Greg Eden, at 11/4, with fullback and former winner Zak Hardaker at 6/1.
The next nearest – and non-Castleford player – is Hull’s Albert Kelly at 33/1.
Betway’s Alan Alger said: “It’s been an unimaginably good season for Castleford and the Man of Steel award is surely heading to West Yorkshire. We go 1/16 for the Tigers to be responsible for this year’s winner, with Luke Gale top of the pile at 4/7.
“Greg Eden, who Cas fans will be hoping has a swift recovery in time for the business end of the play-offs, is second in the betting at 11/4 after a magnificent try-scoring season. The shortest price of any non-Tigers player is Hull FC’s Albert Kelly at 33/1.”
|
Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)
|
4/7
|
Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)
|
11/4
|
Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers)
|
6/1
|
Albert Kelly (Hull FC)
|
33/1
|
Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos)
|
66/1
|
George Williams (Wigan Warriors)
|
100/1
|
Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils)
|
100/1
|
Robert Lui (Salford Red Devils)
|
100/1
|
Alex Walmsley (St Helens)
|
100/1