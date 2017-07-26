Luke Gale now odds-on favourite to win the 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford and England scrum-half Luke Gale has been installed as the overwhelming favourite to become the 2017 Man of Steel.

Gale is ahead of two of his Tigers team-mates in the outright betting to win the award with leading bookmaker Betway, with Gale priced at 4/7.

Just behind him are the competition’s leading try-scorer, Greg Eden, at 11/4, with fullback and former winner Zak Hardaker at 6/1.

The next nearest – and non-Castleford player – is Hull’s Albert Kelly at 33/1.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “It’s been an unimaginably good season for Castleford and the Man of Steel award is surely heading to West Yorkshire. We go 1/16 for the Tigers to be responsible for this year’s winner, with Luke Gale top of the pile at 4/7.

“Greg Eden, who Cas fans will be hoping has a swift recovery in time for the business end of the play-offs, is second in the betting at 11/4 after a magnificent try-scoring season. The shortest price of any non-Tigers player is Hull FC’s Albert Kelly at 33/1.”