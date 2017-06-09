Luke Gale revealed as cover star for upcoming Rugby League game

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale has landed has been revealed as the cover star of the upcoming game Rugby League Live 4.

Gale, the current Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner, has enjoyed an incredible rise to superstardom following his move to the Tigers, something that has been recognised by his selection on the cover of the latest instalment in the popular gaming series.

Here is a taste of what to expect on Rugby League Live 4! #Origin #NRL pic.twitter.com/3TYQQAg9zm — NRL (@NRL) June 2, 2017

Rugby League Live 4 is currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam and will be in stores later this year.