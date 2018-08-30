Luke Gale set for return as Dragons without four Challenge Cup winners

Luke Gale is set to make his long-awaited comeback after being named in Castleford’s 19-man squad to face Catalans.

The reigning Man Of Steel hasn’t played for four months since fracturing his kneecap but is in contention to return on Saturday against the Challenge Cup winners.

He’s joined in the squad by Ben Roberts and Adam Milner, who also return for Daryl Powell’s side. Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill and Calum Turner make way.

The Dragons have made a string of changes, with Micky McIlorum among a number of absentees from the club’s Challenge Cup winning side.

Fouad Yaha, Jason Baitieri and Mika Simon also miss out, but Greg Bird is available after suspension. Vincent Duport, Lucas Albert, Thibaud Margalet and Lambert Belmas have all been recalled.

Tigers: Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken. McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Dragons: Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Duport, Margalet, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Belmas, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.