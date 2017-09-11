Luke Gale wins Albert Goldthorpe Medal for a third time

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Luke Gale has, for the third consecutive year, won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal.

The medal is awarded to the player who receives the most votes from League Express reporters throughout the season. With two games to go, Gale can now no longer be caught.

The scrum half has played a stand out role for Castleford Tigers this season as the West Yorkshire outfit has gone on to dominate the league this season and claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

League Express editor Martyn Sadler said in his weekly editorial column.

“It’s been an astonishing rise to prominence for the Castleford halfback, who joined Castleford from Bradford Bulls in 2015 after three years at Odsal and three years with Harlequins, as London Broncos were then called, between 2009 and 2011.

“It was under Daryl Powell at Castleford that Gale’s career really took off.

“And I’m sure that’s because Powell’s assistants Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan, who had both been fine halfbacks themselves, were able to give him the guidance he needed at the Jungle. Without their influence I suspect that he wouldn’t be the player he is today.”

To read more from Martyn Sadler, see the full Albert Goldthorpe Medal top 10 and all the reports, news, and analysis from a big week for Rugby League, buy this week’s League Express online and in shops now.