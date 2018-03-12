Lunt set for lengthy absence after altercation with a PVC door

Shaun Lunt will miss the next month of action after suffering a serious gash to his knee… while at home.

The hooker posted a graphic photo – available to be seen below, which resulted in him missing Saturday’s defeat to Catalans.

“It’s going to be some time before he plays football again,” Sheens told the Hull Daily Mail.

“Lunty won’t be back for three weeks at least, I reckon. He had an accident at home – he’s cut right across the kneecap to the bone on a PVC door at home. He’s got 15 stitches.

“We had to change our plans as Lunty had that accident, and that disruption we handled pretty well. Tommy Lee played long minutes and did a good job.”