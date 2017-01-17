Lunt: We’re stronger than we were last year

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Lunt believes that Hull Kingston Rovers are stronger than they were last season.

The club has made numerous changes to personnel on and off the field ahead of their Championship campaign, with some notable signings brought in by new head coach Tim Sheens.

Although the Robins lost a number of star players following relegation, such as Adam Walker and Ken Sio, Lunt believes that the players brought in to replace them, along with the new-look coaching staff, means Rovers are stronger than they were during their final Super League season.

“I feel like we’ve got a better team,” he told TotalRL.

“I think that the team, including the coaching staff and so on, is better than anything Hull KR have had in a very long time.

“We’re in a really good spot. The rebuilding phase that we needed is in full swing and we’re going in the right direction. The vibe around the club is fantastic. I’m really enjoying my rugby, I’ve not enjoyed it like this for a long time. The club has been fantastic and I’m ready to repay the faith the club has shown in me.”

The club’s new captain also backed the decision to bring David Hodgson out of retirement, with the 35-year-old winger set to push for a place in the team during the Championship campaign.

“He’s one of the smartest wingers I’ve ever played with and I think he’s a very good signing,” Lunt said.

“I know people will look at his age and say he’s coming out of retirement, but I can’t wait to play alongside him again. The way he reads the game is second to none. He sees things before other people do, he’s really good.”