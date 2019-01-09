Lunt’s long road to recovery

It started as an innocuous injury in a tackle, but it was the beginning of a battle that left Shaun Lunt asking doctors whether he was going to die.

At the end of last year, the Hull Kingston Rovers captain faced the toughest battle of his life after he contracted bacterial meningitis, a severe infection that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Lunt was hospitalised for almost three weeks. And meningitis was just the start of his problems, which had started several weeks earlier during a game.

“We played Leeds and I went in for a tackle and I felt a crack in my back,” Lunt recalled.

“I felt good afterwards, I had no pins or needles or anything like that so I carried on playing.

“I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t lift my head off my pillow. I could move my arms and feet, but I was scared, although I just thought I had a stiff neck as I remembered that tackle.

“My wife had to physically move my head off the pillow and I sort of had to move to get upright. Once I got moving I was okay as I loosened it off.”

However, in the weeks that followed, the 31-year-old found his health deteriorating. After returning from France following the Robins’ game against Toulouse, his health spiralled out of control.

“I thought it was just a bug at first,” he said.

“When we came back from France over the weekend I went to two hospitals and they said I just had neck spasms. But by the Thursday I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t breathe and talk at the same time, my hands and lips were blue. I was waking up and my bed was like someone had poured a jug of water over me.

“I hate going to hospitals, but my wife told me I took myself or she was phoning an ambulance. I went to Pinderfields and they laid me on a bed. They lifted my leg and I nearly shot through the ceiling with pain in my back. He told me then I had bacterial meningitis.

“It sounds daft now but I asked if I was going to die.”

Doctors quickly reassured him, however, and began treatment. Following a lumbar puncture, a medical procedure in which a needle is inserted into the spinal canal, most commonly for diagnostic reasons, things looked up. After three days he was told he wasn’t contagious.

But on his sixth day in hospital things took a turn for the worse.

An MRI scan had shown an abscess in his spinal cord.

“It was between two vertebrae pushing on my spinal cord. That’s why I couldn’t move my neck. That’s why I was getting excruciating headaches. They believe it developed from the trauma of the tackle. It was right where the crack was.”

Incredibly, he had played three games since the incident occurred, and also with what he thought was a fever. But that was just the start of the problems. Further tests showed he had sepsis, a serious blood infection that can have fatal consequences.

“They aren’t sure where the sepsis came from, whether it was from the abscess or not. “But as time went on the sepsis counters were coming down and the abscess was getting smaller. It seemed like I was on the right track.”

