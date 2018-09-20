Lussick to re-sign with Salford

Salford’s plans for 2019 have received a huge boost with hooker Joey Lussick set to stay with the club next year.

League Express claims the 22-year-old has penned a new contract with the club after an impressive start to life with the Red Devils during their Qualifiers campaign.

Lussick arrived from Manly Sea Eagles at the end of July and has played a pivotal role in their strong Qualifiers campaign.

Despite defeat to Leeds still leaving them in need of one more victory to secure safety, Lussick has already committed his future to the club and will be staying at the A J Bell Stadium next season.

The brother of Toronto forward, Darcy, Lussick has played in all five of the Red Devils’ Qualifiers games, scoring one try for Ian Watson’s side.

He has come off the bench in all five games, including the defeat against Leeds, a result that left head coach Ian Watson furious with the decision to award Leeds a matchwinning late penalty after overlooking a Salford claim for a penalty near the Leeds posts.

“I think we were robbed in the end,” said Watson.

“It always seems to be at away games. They’ve got three markers and all the middles offside, it’s a dead-set penalty underneath the posts, and at 16-all that wins us the game.

“At that level, to miss that is a bit of a joke. For me the referee has decided the game. When teams are playing for survival, you get those calls right.

“I’m fuming, because that would have put us safe and there’s been an injustice.”