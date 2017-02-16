Majestic O’Brien inspires Salford to victory over Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gareth O’Brien scored 22 points as Salford picked up their first victory of the season in a 30-20 win over Huddersfield.

In a game in which momentum swung back and forth, Josh Jones’ try five minutes from time ultimately clinched the victory for Ian Watson’s side.

Salford were 10-4 ahead at the break following O’Brien’s three goals, along with Junior Sa’u’s try.

They edged further in front when O’Brien added his second shortly after the break, but Huddersfield clawed their way back into the contest thanks to quickfire Alex Mellor tries.

But the Giants could not make the most of the dominance they had in two separate spells. Firstly, O’Brien grabbed his second to regain Salford’s cushion, and when Rick Stone’s side gave themselves hope again when Ukuma Ta’ai barged over 11 minutes from time, they squandered subsequent opportunities to take the lead.

In the end, Jones’ stunning individual effort secured the win for the Red Devils, before another O’Brien penalty furthered the gap between the teams.