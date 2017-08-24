Makinson pranks Barba during first interview

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Barba might well be a world class player, but it doesn’t mean he avoids being the brunt of some grief at St Helens.

The former Cronulla ace was in the middle of his first media conference with the British press earlier this week ahead of his highly anticipated debut in the red vee next week against fierce rivals Wigan.

As he was going through his duties, Saints teammate Tommy Makinson couldn’t help but make the most of the opportunity to poke some fun at the former Dally M Medal winner.

The Saints winger was taking part in the club’s junior members day when he saw Barba at pitch side speaking to the press.

Not wanting to waste the opportunity, the speedster mischievously glances over in Barba’s direction several times as he plots his next move.

Makinson then retreats a ball and launches it in the direction of the fullback before calling him to watch his head.

It prompts Barba to duck, much to the delight of Makinson, as you can see in the video below.